Anthem Idol Returns to Long Island April 2nd

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and 106.1-FM WBLI today announced the return of "Anthem Idol", which will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, on Saturday, April 2nd.

"We are incredibly excited to hear some of the best National Anthem performers on Long Island," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from hosting this competition the past two years, we have no doubt Anthem Idol will return with a bang in 2022."

Registration will take place promptly at 9:00 a.m. on April 2nd, with auditions to follow shortly thereafter. In order to speed up the registration process, contestants are encouraged to fill out the Anthem Idol application form, which can be printed. Those attending should bring their completed forms with them to the ballpark on April 2nd. Forms WILL NOT be accepted prior to the event.

Anthem Idol contestants will be vying for one of a limited number of openings to perform the National Anthem during the Ducks 2022 Season, presented by Catholic Health. Judging this year's competition will be on-air personalities Syke and Ally Ali from the WBLI morning show as well as Tom Policastro, the Long Island Ducks Promotions/Community Relations Manager and On-Field host.

All singing performances must be done a capella, with a time limit of one minute and 30 seconds. Anthem lyrics must be sung from memory. Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the contest. No audio or video tapes will be accepted. The lucky winners of the 2022 Anthem Idol competition will each be notified in the weeks following the event.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

