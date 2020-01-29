Anaheim Ducks Reassign De Leo to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Chase De Leo to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

De Leo, 24 (10/25/95), has appeared in four career NHL games with Anaheim and Winnipeg, collecting a +2 rating. A native of La Mirada, CA, De Leo made his NHL season debut Jan. 16 at Nashville. Acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles June 30, 2018, De Leo has earned 72-104=176 points in 310 career AHL games with San Diego and Manitoba. The 5-9, 180-pound center owns 7-7=14 points with a +2 rating in 33 games with San Diego this season.

