Sabres Recall Johansson from Rochester, Amerks Bring up Luukkonen from Cincinnati

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Rochester Americans (AHL). In a corresponding move, Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced that the team has recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Johansson earns his first-career recall to Buffalo after posting a 13-3-3 record in 20 games this season for the Amerks. The 24-year-old netminder currently ranks third among all AHL goaltenders with a personal-best 2.19 goals-against average and is fourth in the league with a .925 save percentage while also being tied for 15th with 13 wins. Dating back to Nov. 13, the Swedish netminder boasts an 11-1-1 record along with a .930 save percentage to go with his 2.11 goals-against average.

This past weekend, Johansson represented the Amerks at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, Calif.

Johansson was originally drafted by Buffalo in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Luukkonen returns to Rochester on his third recall of the season. In two games with the Amerks, he shows an 0-1-1 record with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Luukkonen also boasts a 12-6-3 record in 22 games with Cincinnati. The 20-year-old rookie netminder ranks third among all ECHL goaltenders with a 2.16 goals-against average and is eighth in the league with a .916 save percentage while also being tied for third with three shutouts.

This past week, Luukkonen appeared at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, representing the Cyclones. The Espoo, Finland, native was also honored by the league as the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November after posting a record of 6-2-1-0 and with a 1.88 goals-against average along a .925 save percentage.

Luukkonen earned his first professional win with Rochester after stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced in his pro debut in the season-ending win at Belleville back on Apr. 14 of last season. During the 2018-19 campaign, he was named the OHL's MVP and top goaltender after posting a 38-11-2-2 record in 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves, leading the league in both wins (38) and shutouts (6).

