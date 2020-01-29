Rangers Recall Igor Shesterkin from Hartford

January 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shesterkin, 24, has appeared in 25 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 17-4-3 record, along with a 1.90 GAA, a .934 SV%, and 3 SO. He leads the AHL in GAA and SV%, and ranks second in the league in wins this season (he has earned one fewer win than the league leaguer while appearing in 10 fewer games). Shesterkin has earned a win in each of his last six AHL appearances, posting a 1.17 GAA, a .959 SV% (165 saves on 172 shots), and 1 SO over the span, and he has allowed two goals or fewer in each of the six appearances.

The Moscow, Russia native has also appeared in three NHL games with the Rangers this season, posting a 2-1-0 record, along with a 2.68 GAA and a .929 SV%. Shesterkin earned a win in each of his first two NHL appearances, becoming the seventh goaltender in Rangers history to do so. He has stopped 104 of 112 shots in his three appearances, including 102 of the last 108 shots (.944 SV%). Shesterkin made 46 saves and earned a win on Jan. 9 vs. New Jersey, and the 46 saves were tied for the third-most by a rookie goaltender in one game in franchise history (since saves were first tracked in 1955-56).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.