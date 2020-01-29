Bakersfield Fog Throwback Jersey Golden Ticket Raffle on Sale Now
January 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors "25th Anniversary Fog Throwback" Golden Ticket raffle has commenced. Only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each to win a game-issued "TULE 95" jersey with proceeds benefiting the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). Click below to purchase your opportunity with the winner announced at the game on Friday, Feb. 7. You do not need to be present to win.
The Bakersfield Fog played from 1995-98 in the WCHL next door at what is now Mechanics Bank Theater/Convention Center. They were led by current Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky who was the team's only head coach and led to Centennial Garden (Mechanics Bank Arena) being built in 1998. Tule was the team's mascot and will be "brought out of retirement" on Feb. 7 at the game!
