An Unstoppable Strike: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 19-Karsen Henderlong-FC Naples
July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2025
- USL League One Issues Forfeit to Spokane Velocity FC for Use of Ineligible Player, WSC Awarded 3-0 Victory - Westchester SC
- Knoxville Snaps AV Alta's 9 Game Unbeaten Streak - One Knoxville SC
- Westchester SC Acquires Taimu Okiyoshi on Loan from Rhode Island FC - Westchester SC
- Forward Madison FC Draw Charlotte Independence 1-1 Tonight - Forward Madison FC
- Kickers Draw LaLiga2's C. D. Leganés 1-1 Behind O'Dwyer Goal - Richmond Kickers
