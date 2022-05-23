Amerks Hosting Community Food Drive this Week to Support Families Impacted by Buffalo Shooting

May 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a community Food Drive this week at The Blue Cross Arena to support the families impacted and those in need following last week's mass shooting in Buffalo.

Fans are encouraged to donate unopened, non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium.

In addition to food items (especially in need of canned proteins and peanut butter), fans can donate items such as reusable bags/freezer bags, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, diapers, detergent and other personal care products.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours beginning Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on Amerks gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

The Amerks host the Laval Rocket in Game 3 of the North Division Finals on Wednesday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Friday at The Blue Cross Arena. Both matchups start at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.