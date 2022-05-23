AHL Approves Relocation of Flames Franchise from Stockton to Calgary

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors has approved the relocation of its AHL franchise from Stockton, California to Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning with the 2022-23 season.

"Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015," said Heat General Manager Brad Pascall. "We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue to throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs."

Details relating to the transfer are in progress and the Club will provide more information when finalized.

