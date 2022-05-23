AHL Approves Relocation of Flames Franchise from Stockton to Calgary
May 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors has approved the relocation of its AHL franchise from Stockton, California to Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning with the 2022-23 season.
"Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015," said Heat General Manager Brad Pascall. "We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue to throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs."
Details relating to the transfer are in progress and the Club will provide more information when finalized.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2022
- VGK Announce ECHL Affiliation Relationship with Savannah Ghost Pirates - Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL Approves Relocation of Flames Franchise from Stockton to Calgary - Stockton Heat
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Relocation of Stockton Heat to Calgary for 2022-23 - AHL
- Amerks Hosting Community Food Drive this Week to Support Families Impacted by Buffalo Shooting - Rochester Americans
- Stockton Heat Game Day: May 23 vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Six Guaranteed Dates for 2022-23 Season - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- AHL Approves Relocation of Flames Franchise from Stockton to Calgary
- Stockton Heat Game Day: May 23 vs. Colorado
- Heat to Face Colorado Eagles in Pacific Division Finals
- Heat Finish Sweep of Bakersfield with 6-4 Win
- Stockton Heat Game Day: Heat at Bakersfield, May 13