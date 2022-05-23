Bridgeport Islanders Announce Six Guaranteed Dates for 2022-23 Season

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will celebrate their 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Total Mortgage Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

Guaranteed Home Dates

Saturday, Oct. 22nd

Saturday, Jan. 7th

Saturday, Feb. 18th

Saturday, Feb. 25th

Sunday, Feb. 26th

Saturday, Mar. 18th

Opponents for these six games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 87th season is released. Individual game tickets to each of these contests will also be available at a later date.

There has never been a better time to become a Bridgeport Islanders Season Ticket Member. The Islanders have ushered in a new era of hockey in Connecticut and want you to be the newest member of our family. Prices start as low as $13.80 per game. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com or contact the team directly at tickets@bridgeportislanders.com or 203-579-5231.

