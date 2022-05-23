Flyers Re-Sign Linus Sandin

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Linus Sandin to a one-year, two-way contract, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Sandin, 26 (5/19/1996), enters his third season with the Flyers organization. He appeared in one game with the Flyers last season, making his NHL debut on January 25, 2022 against the New York Islanders. In his second season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, he tallied eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 36 games while also overcoming various injuries throughout the campaign.

Over parts of two seasons with the Phantoms, Sandin has recorded 30 points (14g-16a) in 62 regular season games. He originally signed with the Flyers as a free agent on April 29, 2020 and split the 2020-21 season between HV71 in Sweden (20 GP, 4-6-10) and the Phantoms (26 GP, 6-4-10).

Prior to signing with the Flyers, he spent three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Rogle BK and HV71 and he has a total of 42 goals and 34 assists for 76 points in 163 games over parts of four seasons in the circuit, which is Sweden's top professional league.

A 6-1, 209-lb native of Uppsala, Sweden, Sandin spent parts of three seasons playing junior hockey in the MODO Hockey organization before making the jump to the professional ranks, beginning with two seasons in Allsvenskan. His junior career was highlighted by a 47-point season over 37 games in 2014-15, which led the team in scoring and ranked sixth in the J20 SuperElit league..

Hockey returns to PPL Center on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 with a pair of Rookie Games between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

