VGK Announce ECHL Affiliation Relationship with Savannah Ghost Pirates

VEGAS - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 19, that the organization has entered an affiliation relationship with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, making the Ghost Pirates the official ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights.

The Ghost Pirates are based in Savannah, Georgia and were officially named in October 2021 after the ECHL approved the expansion franchise in January of 2021. Under the terms of the affiliation arrangements, Vegas and Henderson will be able to transfer players to and from Savannah during the 2022-23 season.

Rick Bennett has been named the first head coach in franchise history of the Ghost Pirates. Bennett served as one of the top collegiate coaches in the country at Union College in Schenectady, New York, where he won a National Championship in 2014, three ECAC regular season titles (2012, 2014, 2017) and three ECAC Conference titles (2012, 2013, 2014). He compiled a 168-126-41 record over 11 years with Union.

"This affiliation with Savannah gives us alignment from the ECHL level through Henderson and up to the NHL," said McCrimmon. "We are excited to lead the hockey operations and have a proven developer of talent as a head coach in Rick Bennett."

The Ghost Pirates will begin play of their 36-game home schedule at the new Enmarket Arena beginning in October. Fans can follow @SavGhostPirates on Twitter and Instagram today for more information on the ECHL's newest club.

The Golden Knights previously partnered with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets beginning prior to the 2018-19 season.

