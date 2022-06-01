Americans Announce Protected List

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, and Head Coach/General Manager Chad Costello, announced today their protected list.

The following players have been protected by Allen:

Forwards: Corey Durocher, Chad Butcher, Josh Winquist, Branden Troock, Justin Young, Colby McAuley, Spencer Asuchak, Jack Combs, Jackson Leppard, Jared Bethune, Gavin Gould, Zach Hall, Joshua Lammon, Scott Conway, Kelly Bent and JD Dudek

Defensemen: Nick Albano, Ben Carroll, Kris Myllari, Darian Skeoch, Nolan Kneen, Jake Kearley, Phil Beaulieu, Andrew Jarvis, Eric Roy, Sam Ruopp, Les Lancaster, Will Lochead, Turner Ottenbreit and Miles Liberati

Goalie: Luke Peressini

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which states that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

