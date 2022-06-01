2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 28-30 in Las Vegas

June 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. -The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, presented by FEVO, will be held at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 28-30, 2022.

The ECHL Summer Meetings, presented by FEVO, will include the ECHL Vendors' Showcase, and two days of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Meetings. FEVO is currently a preferred ticketing partner for the majority of ECHL clubs accounting for over $2.5 million in ticket sales for those clubs in 2021

"As we look at completing our 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, it is also time to focus on the 2022-23 Season ahead," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "While the past 24 months have been especially difficult in our industry, the future is bright for the 2022-23 Season, and in conjunction with our friends at FEVO, we look forward to welcoming all 28 of our Clubs back to Las Vegas for our annual showcase."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 28 ECHL Member Teams, as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America including the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation.

"We've worked with the ECHL since 2017 to bring the Social Cart© experience to league fans, making it easier for them to come together and create memorable moments with friends and family," said Ari Daie, Founder & CEO of FEVO. "Our sponsorship of the ECHL Summer Meetings - where the best minds of the sport come together - furthers our joint commitment to creating the greatest fan experience possible."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.