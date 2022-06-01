Officials Named for 2022 Kelly Cup Finals

June 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following four referees and five linesmen have been selected to work the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees - Nolan Bloyer (1st Kelly Cup Finals), Alex Normandin (3rd), Riley Yerkovich (1st) and Jack Young (1st).

Linesmen - Brady Fagan (2nd Kelly Cup Finals), Chad Fuller (1st), Shane Gustafson (2nd), Dan Kovachik (1st) and Chris Williams (3rd).

"The nine officials have been selected based on their performance and merit through the ECHL regular season and the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL manager of Officiating Operations Stephen Thomson. "There is no greater honor than being chosen to represent the officiating team in the Finals and I want to personally congratulate each official on their selection. Their hard work and dedication to the craft has paid off and trust they will represent the ECHL well in the Kelly Cup Finals."

Kelly Cup Finals

Toledo Walleye vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday, June 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Game 2 - Saturday, June 4 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Game 4 - Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena in Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida *

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 14 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio *

Game 7 - Thursday, June 16 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio *

* - If Necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.