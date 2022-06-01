Kelly Cup Finals Watch Parties

The Walleye are in the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history! Catch the Walleye for every game of the Kelly Cup Finals - home and away - at Fifth Third Field, Hensville Park, and Fleetwood's Tap Room.

These huge watch parties will feature multiple screens showing the Kelly Cup Finals games, including the massive videoboard at Fifth Third Field and LED screens at Hensville Park. The Swamp Shop at Fifth Third Field will be open during all watch parties for your Walleye fanwear fix, plus food and beverage offerings will be available at all locations.

HURRY! Each watch party is limited to 1,000 tickets, so get yours today.

Game 1 | Friday, June 3 | Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye, 7:35 p.m.

Fifth Third Field

Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well!

Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark)

Puck drop: 7:35 p.m.

If you can't make it to the SOLD OUT Huntington Center for Game 1, watch on the largest screen in Northwest Ohio at Fifth Third Field - the home of your World Famous Toledo Mud Hens!

Fifth Third Field is the anchorâ¯of Hensville and downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. With the 2,500-square-foot LED videoboard, the largest viewing screen in Northwest Ohio, the ballpark is the perfect place to catch the Walleye!

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Watch parties are rain or shine:â¯Approximately 1,000 seats and lots of other ballpark gathering spots are under cover.

Due to the Denny Schaffer Disco Party at Hensville Park, Fleetwood's Tap Room will be closed to the public on June 3.

Game 2 | Saturday, June 4 | Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye, 7:35 p.m.

Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood's Tap Room

Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well!

Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark)

Puck drop: 7:35 p.m.

If you can't make it to the SOLD OUT Huntington Center for Game 2, watch on the largest screen in Northwest Ohio at Fifth Third Field - the home of your World Famous Toledo Mud Hens!

Fleetwood's Tap Room is OPEN on Saturday, June 4. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood's Tap Room!

Game 3 | Wednesday, June 8 | Toledo Walleye at Florida Everblades, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

Hensville Park and Fleetwood's Tap Room

Admission: Included with a general admission Mud Hens game ticket ($10)

Gates open: 6 p.m.

The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7:35 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Wednesday, June 8. The Mud Hens are throwing three huge Walleye Kelly Cup block parties for Games 3, 4, and 5*. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood's Tap Room.

The Walleye Kelly Cup block party will feature two 16' outdoor LED video screens to show the game in Hensville Park.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Fleetwood's Tap Room is OPEN on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for Games 3, 4, and 5*. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood's Tap Room!

Game 4 | Friday, June 10 | Toledo Walleye at Florida Everblades, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

Hensville Park and Fleetwood's Tap Room

Admission: Included with a general admission Mud Hens game ticket ($10)

Gates open: 6 p.m.

The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7:35 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Friday, June 10. The Mud Hens are throwing three huge Walleye Kelly Cup block parties for Games 3, 4, and 5*. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood's Tap Room.â¯

The Walleye Kelly Cup block party will feature two 16' outdoor LED video screens to show the game in Hensville Park.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Game 5 | Saturday, June 11 | Toledo Walleye at Florida Everblades, 7 p.m.

Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

Hensville Park and Fleetwood's Tap Room

Admission: Included with a general admission Mud Hens game ticket ($10)

Gates open: 6 p.m.

The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Saturday, June 11. The Mud Hens are throwing three huge Walleye Kelly Cup block parties for Games 3, 4, and 5*. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood's Tap Room.â¯

The Walleye Kelly Cup block party will feature two 16' outdoor LED video screens to show the game in Hensville Park.

Game 6 | Tuesday, June 14 | Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye, 7:35 p.m.

Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood's Tap Room

Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well!

Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark)

Puck drop: 7:35 p.m.

If you can't make it to the Huntington Center for Game 6, watch on the largest screen in Northwest Ohio at Fifth Third Field - the home of your World Famous Toledo Mud Hens!

Fleetwood's Tap Room is OPEN on Tuesday, June 14. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood's Tap Room!

Game 7 | Thursday, June 16 | Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye, 7:35 p.m.

Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood's Tap Room

Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well!

Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark)

Puck drop: 7:35 p.m.

If you can't make it to the Huntington Center for Game 7, watch on the largest screen in Northwest Ohio at Fifth Third Field - the home of your World Famous Toledo Mud Hens!

Fleetwood's Tap Room is OPEN on Thursday, June 16. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood's Tap Room!

