Fuel Announce 2022 Protected List

June 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced their 2022 Protected List today. The Fuel have retained the rights to 32 players, consisting of 18 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

All but four players (Peter Krieger, Alec McCrea, Matt Marcinew and Willie Raskob) made appearances for the Fuel throughout the 2021-22 season. Four players will qualify as veterans (CJ Eick, Brycen Martin, Jan Mandat and Spencer Watson) and one will qualify as a rookie (Chris Van Os-Shaw) for the 2022-23 season.

2022 INDY FUEL PROTECTED LIST

Forwards (18): Chris Van Os-Shaw, CJ Eick, Griff Jeszka, Anthony Gagnon, Jared Thomas, Bryan Lemos, Quinn Ryan, Spencer Watson, Seamus Malone, Jan Mandat, Darien Craighead, Chase Lang, Canon Pieper, Karl El-Mir, Tommy Apap, Brent Gates, Peter Krieger, Matt Marcinew

Defensemen (11): Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Paul Meyer, Keoni Texeira, Brycen Martin, Dominic Dockery, Cam Bakker, Jordan Schneider, Willie Raskob, Alec McCrea, Christian Evers

Goaltenders (3): Mitch Gillam, Justin Kapelmaster, Michael Lackey

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.