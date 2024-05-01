Alvarez Secures Hops' Win in Electric Debut

May 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Everett, WA - The Hops continued their 12-game road trip on Tuesday in Everett. After a thrilling series in Eugene the Hops would start the six-game set with the AquaSox on the right foot. Neyfy Castillo had a pair of RBI doubles and Manny Peña hit his first home run of the season in the 6-3 win. Jhosmer Alvarez faced seven batters and retired them in order in his Hillsboro debut.

Billy Corcoran entered Tuesday's game with a sub-two ERA. He was opposed by Mariners' top pitching prospect Michael Morales.

The Hops jumped on Morales in the top of the first inning with a pair of two-out RBI hits. Castillo hit his first of two doubles in the game and Jack Hurley broke his slump with a single.

Hillsboro led 2-0 entering the fourth inning when Bill Knight hit a leadoff triple. He later scored on a single by RJ Schreck. The AquaSox threatened for more in the inning, but Freuddy Batista lined into an inning-ending double play that allowed Corcoran to escape without further damage.

The first pitch of the fifth inning was a towering home run off the bat of Manny Peña. His first homer of the season extended the lead to 3-1. Hillsboro added two more in the inning, capped off by another Castillo RBI double.

Everett brought things closer with two in the sixth inning, chasing Corcoran from the game. Carlos Meza came in with the bases loaded and recorded a big strikeout to end the inning. Corcoran pitched 5.2 innings and allowed 10 hits, but only three runs.

Castillo picked up his third RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, adding to the Hops' lead.

Jhosmer Alvarez was electric in his High-A and Hillsboro debut. He got an inning ending double play in the seventh and then retired the side in order in both the eighth and ninth innings. He faced seven batters and recorded eight outs in the 6-3 win.

Hillsboro and Everett will play game two of the series on Wednesday night. First pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620.

