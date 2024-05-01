Everett Out-Hits Hillsboro but Falls 6-3

EVERETT, WA: Despite out hitting the Hillsboro Hops 11-7, the AquaSox dropped game one of the series on Tuesday 6-3 at Funko Field. The star of the game for Everett was Jared Sundstrom who besides making two outstanding grabs in the outfield up against the wall, collected three hits.

AquaSox starter Michael Morales got off to a slow start. After getting the first two batters of the game out Hillsboro scored a pair of runs in the first inning. He would settle down, not allowing another run for the next three innings.

Bill Knight led off the AquaSox fourth inning with a triple center field and would later score on RJ Schreck's opposite-field single to cut the Hops lead to 2-1.

The Hops quickly answered back as Manuel Pena led off the fifth inning with his first home run of the season. They would go onto score three times to extend the lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Sox attempted to get back in the game. They would score a pair of runs in the inning with the first run coming on a throwing error. Freuddy Batista singled on a line drive to score Axel Sanchez to make it 5-3.

That was as close as it would get as the Hillsboro bullpen shut down the AquaSox offense. Billy Corcoran improved to 2-0, striking out seven in 5.2 innings. Neyfy Castillo collected a pair of doubles and drove in three.

Knight, Batista, and Schreck each had a pair of hits in the game for Everett. It was his second multi-hit game in four games for Batista.

