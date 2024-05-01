Offensive Outburst Starts Road Trip with Win

May 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - After nearly a week without a game, the Canadians scored a season-high 10 runs in their series-opening 10-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] on a chilly Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Vancouver wasted no time grabbing an early lead. Two first inning walks set the table for Jackson Hornung, who extended his hitting streak to a team-best seven games with a two-out RBI single. Another run would score thanks to an error on the play to put the C's in front 2-0.

Tri-City tied the game with a pair of hits and a run-scoring groundout in the second, but the Canadians took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth. Jeff Wehler was hit by the first pitch of the frame then went to second on a passed ball. He got to third on a Glenn Santiago single and scored when Jommer Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field. Dasan Brown followed with his second hit of the night and promptly stole second to put runners at second and third with two outs for Ryan McCarty. The Yardley, PA native battled Tri-City starter Jorge Marcheco (L, 1-2) for 12 pitches before lining the thirteenth offering into left field for a two-RBI hit that proved to be the game winner.

Leading 5-2, Vancouver added two in the sixth on a walk, a McCarty double, a steal and a Dust Devils error before plating another run without a hit in the seventh to go up 8-2. Tri-City cut the lead to four with a two-run homer in the seventh, but two insurance runs in a wild top of the ninth - which included three Dust Devils getting ejected - put the game out of reach in a 10-4 C's triumph.

On the slope, relievers Grayson Thurman (W, 1-0), Naswell Paulino, Anders Tolhurst and Chay Yeager put up zeroes in their respective outings.

All nine starters reached base at least once. The Canadians finished the night 5-for-21 with runners in scoring position and scored half of their runs with two outs. McCarty paced the offense with four RBI while Brown reached base in five of six plate appearances thanks to his 3-for-4 showing that also featured two walks, three runs scored and three steals.

A quick turnaround has these two teams squaring off in game two of the series Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Righty Ryan Jennings take the ball for the C's opposite Tri-City's Walbert Urena. Coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball is available on Sportsnet 650 and CanadiansBaseball.com.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday, May 7 to being the third homestand of the year as they host the Everett AquaSox [Mariners]. Tickets are available now by calling 604-872-5232 or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.