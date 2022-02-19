Alumni Night on Saturday in Danbury Arena

February 19, 2022







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (25-11-3, 74 pts.) face the Columbus River Dragons (19-10-4, 61 pts.) on Saturday night in the second of a three-game series taking place this weekend.

On Friday night, the Hat Tricks walked away with a 4-1 victory. Two goals by Tobias Odjick (7) and Gordy Bonnel (14) within 12 seconds of each other in the final minute of the second period gave Danbury a 4-0 lead into the third period. Goaltender Peter DiSalvo was tested often in the win, making a total of 37 saves to shutdown the River Dragons.

The series continues on Saturday as the Hat Tricks host Alumni Night, inducting five inaugural members into the Ring of Honor. The ceremony will be held during the first intermission when all alumni will also be honored.

Honorees include Jim and AJ Galante, Matt Caranci, Nick Niedert and Dave MacIsaac.

Puck drop is at 7 pm and tickets are available below. The game will be available to stream on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

