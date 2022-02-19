Black Bears Win 9-3 in Front of Sellout Crowd of 4,893

BINGHAMTON - Josh Newberg and Gavin Yates each scored a hat trick as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,893 inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Tyler Gjurich opened the scoring and collected his 500th point in the process. Emil Strom set up Gjurich and he beat goaltender Trevor Babin to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead. The goal was Gjurich's 27th of the year and came just 2:45 into the game.

Gjurich gave the Black Bears a 2-0 lead at 18:26 of the first period. Kyle Powell set up Gjurich with a great cross-ice pass and he beat Babin for the two-goal advantage. Powell and Mo Levac were given the assists and Binghamton took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Cam Yarwood put the Black Bears up 3-0 with a power-play goal. Delaware responded with back-to-back goals to pull within one during the second period.

Josh Newberg scored his first of three on the night at 14:55 of the second period to give the Black Bears a 4-2 lead. Gavin Yates and Kyle Powell were given the assists.

Yates then scored back-to-back goals at the end of the second and early in the third to give Binghamton a 6-2 lead. Yates' second goal came at 3:10 of the third period.

Yates and Newberg each finished off a hat trick in the third period in the 9-3 victory.

