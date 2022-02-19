Two First Period Goals Lift Thunderbirds over Prowlers

Port Huron - After a convincing 5-1 victory for the Prowlers last night, they would look to carry over that momentum into tonight's game. It was Breast cancer awareness night in Port Huron with the Prowlers wearing special pink jerseys and socks. In net tonight the Prowlers stuck with Richard Shipman after he made 31 saves last night. The Thunderbirds mixed things up and went with Brandon Rozzi in net tonight; it was the 8th meeting between the two teams, with Carolina up 4-3 in the season series.

The Thunderbirds were provided a jolt by a returning Tommy Cardinal after he served a five-game suspension. Cardinal back in the lineup provided stability in the Thunderbirds lineup, and it led to them finding the back of the net twice in the first period. The first goal Richard Shipman made two great saves but was unable to make a third save, which led to Jarett Meyer putting it home and giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. Tommy Cardinal deflected a Meyer point shot past Shipman and put the Thunderbirds up 2-0 after one.

Similar to last night, the 2nd period was more physical than the first, with McLean and Henning dropping the gloves midway through the 2nd period. The fight provided the jolt the Prowlers needed as a few moments later, after a tremendous extra effort play by Evan Foley, he was able to find Brennan Young breaking in, which he was able to put home for his third goal of the weekend. At the end of two periods, Carolina was leading 2-1.

The third period was a defensive battle as no one could find the back of the net. Brandon Rozzi was able to stop every shot the Prowlers threw his way during the 3rd period, and Port Huron came close to getting that equalizing goal a couple of times, but the Thunderbirds defenders made great goal-line plays to clear the puck. The rubber game of the weekend series will be tomorrow with a 3:05 pm puck drop.

