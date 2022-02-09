Altoona Curve Launch Charitable Nonprofit

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce the launch of Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity, and education for the betterment of youth and community.

Altoona Curve Charities provides support to local organizations for the betterment of Altoona and the surrounding area by contributing time and funds that align with the Curve's mission.

"The Curve have long been community partners, focused on improving the lives of all of our fans and the creation of Altoona Curve Charities will give us another tool to support programs and organizations that work toward that goal," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "We look forward to engaging with many of our existing relationships with community partners and forging new ones in 2022."

Local support from Curve Charities has already touched the Altoona area with its contributions to a field renovation at the East End Little League in 2018 with new sod, infield dirt and edging led by the Altoona Curve Grounds Crew. The renovation came after East End Little League's field suffered thousands of dollars in damage from vandalism and drew hundreds of neighbors, community members and Curve Front Office employees to donate their time to creating a brand-new, safe environment for kids to play baseball.

"The renovation of East End Little League was the first step for our organization toward taking a more pro-active approach in support of local youth baseball and softball," said Curve Charities Director, Annie Choiniere. "Our 2022 Grant Program will accept applications in the fall and we look forward to creating rewarding experiences on the diamond for kids all over Blair County through this program."

Applications for the 2022 Curve Charities Grant Program, which will be accepted from October 1 to December 15, 2022, can be submitted by visiting www.milb.com/altoona/community/altoona-curve-charities

In addition to the Grant Program, Curve Charities will oversee and administrate a 50/50 raffle at Curve home games in 2022, presented by Loyal Gaming Rewards.

Fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at every Curve game and one lucky fan will win 50% of the total amount collected during each game, with the remainder going to support Curve Charities' 2022 programming. Winners will be pulled at Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday games at Peoples Natural Gas Field with winning tickets posted at www.milb.com/altoona/community/altoona-curve-charities/5050

The Curve are slated to begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

