Scout Night Sleepover Is Back at FirstEnergy Stadium

February 9, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Reading, PA) -The Reading Fightin Phils invite you and your troop for our annual Scout Sleepover at FirstEnergy Stadium. Join us on Friday, August 5th for our 7:00pm game against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), then stick around to set up camp in the outfield and an overnight stay at the ballpark. Troops and their guardians can feel both adventurous and safe sleeping under the stars. The game will include a post-game fireworks show thanks to Erlich, "Your local pest control experts!"

In addition to seeing the exciting R-Phils action, all scouts are able to participate in a pre-game parade around the field. All scouting ranks are welcome to join us for the evening.

Scouts will have the opportunity to pitch a tent and sleep under the stars while enjoying a movie on the comfort of the FirstEnergy stadium grass. There is an additional $10.00 charge for every scout, parent or chaperone that plans to stay for the sleepover. This option also includes a hot dog and soda with this package. We ask for an adult to accompany any Scout who is under the age of 18. Please do not use stakes on the field of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The R-Phils have special packages for groups that book 20 or more tickets that include reduced prices and all- you-can-eat buffets. Reserved seat tickets start as low as $7 per person. Options are also available for a delicious 2 Â½ hour all-you-can-eat buffet in various areas throughout the stadium. Buffet options range from $25-$30 and offer an affordable and unique way to entertain your group while enjoying exciting game action.

Space is limited, so don't miss this great opportunity to join us for your special night at FirstEnergy Stadium! Contact Jon Nally at jnally@fightins.com or click this reservation form to schedule your Scout Troop sleepover at the ballpark today!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill.

