Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets Will Go on Sale on Friday, February 18th

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual game tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale on Friday, February 18th at 10:00 AM. Tickets for all home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park will be available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10AM-5PM). The 2022 Yard Goats promotional schedule will be announced on February 15th. Season tickets, group tickets, and ticket packages are now available along with reservations for a luxury suite.

Opening Day is Friday, April 8th at 7:05 PM as the Yard Goats host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It is just the second time that the Yard Goats have opened the season in Hartford. The Yard Goats play 15 home games against Binghamton (April 8th-10th, May 3rd-8th, June 28-July 3rd), 12 home games against the Red Sox affiliate Portland (May 10th-15th, July 26th-31st), and 12 home games against the Yankees affiliate Somerset (April 19th-24th, September 6th-11th).

"It is always an exciting time when we put our individual game tickets on sale, and the countdown to Opening Day begins," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We start our new season in 57 days, and we can't wait to welcome back our passionate and loyal fans to Dunkin' Donuts Park."

Dunkin' Donuts Park is a cashless/contactless venue. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations.

