Fisher Cats to Celebrate New Hampshire Hockey on June 24

February 9, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - Highlighted by celebrity appearances from Max the Monarch, former NHLers Derek Bekar, Jeff Giuliano and more, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will celebrate all things Granite State Hockey during their game against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Friday, June 24 at Delta Dental Stadium.

A limited number of Hockey Night tickets are available now during a week-long presale, and fans can preorder a specialty Fisher Cats Hockey Sweater with authentic laces at NHFisherCats.com through February 18.

The Fisher Cats will wear custom uniforms inspired by the Manchester Monarchs, who called the Queen City home for nearly 20 years as members of the AHL and ECHL. The game-worn jerseys, which feature three unique hockey-themed Fisher Cats logos, will be available for auction during the game.

The front of the jersey displays the "Angry Fisher Cat" logo devouring a hockey stick, while the team's "Uncle Sam" logo adorns the sleeve, now sporting a stick instead of a bat.

Fans will also have the opportunity to determine the Hockey Night giveaway item in an online vote. The Fisher Cats will either give away 1,000 mini sticks or 1,000 of the mullets made famous by the Monarchs.

"We know how much the Monarchs and the game of hockey have meant to this community over the years, and we can't wait to celebrate that history on Hockey Night," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We're so excited to have Max, Derek, and Jeff joining us, and we'll be adding to our celebrity guest list in the coming months. For now, the only question is: Mullets or Mini Sticks?"

Derek Bekar was a member of the UNH Wildcats (1995-1998), and Manchester Monarchs (2001-2003), and played in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Islanders.

Jeff Giuliano, now in his fourth season as an assistant coach at UNH, won an NCAA national championship with Boston College in 2001, and played in over 100 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings. He spent parts of six seasons with the Monarchs (2002 - 2008) and served as assistant captain.

To prepare for the big announcement, Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider recently showed off their hockey skills in the team's frozen dugout, and welcomed Max the Monarch to Delta Dental Stadium to announce the theme night on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 9, 2022

Fisher Cats to Celebrate New Hampshire Hockey on June 24 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.