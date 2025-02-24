Altoona Curve Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA -The Altoona Curve are pleased to share the full 2025 promotional schedule, which will once again feature a theme or promotion for all 69 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field!

"After a long winter of work, we are excited to share the exciting promotional schedule for our 2025 season," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "I am proud of the collaboration from our entire team that went into building this schedule. We are extremely excited to welcome you all to the ballpark on April 4th and to bring in first time guests like DJ Swiftie and Bluey to the ballpark this year."

The 2025 season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, features 19 fireworks shows, three bobble giveaways, celebrity guest appearances and plenty of unique theme nights and desired giveaways that will certainly make the season one-of-a-kind in Curve, PA.

The campaign kicks off with Opening Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday, April 4 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve hosts the newly renamed Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Opening Night will feature the first fireworks show of the season, with a live performance from DJ Swiftie, presented by Stuckey Automotive, Furrer Beverage, Bedford Regional Urology, and Home Genius Exteriors. DJ Swiftie is called the world's No. 1 Taylor Swift DJ by traveling over 250 days per year around the world.

REBRANDS AND SPECIALTY JERSEYS

This season, the Curve will once again sport five different specialty uniforms, including tributes to local history and the opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys.

Los Peces Dorados, Altoona's popular Copa de la Diversión identity, will return for the 2025 season after making its debut last year. The " Gold Fish " will make six Tuesday appearances throughout the 2025 season, including April 15, May 13, June 10, July 1, August 19, and September 2. When deciding on an Altoona Curve Copa de la Diversión identity, "Peces Dorados" made the biggest splash. Translating to "Gold Fish," this new colorful identity pays homage to a fan-favorite mascot in Curve, PA, Al Tuna.

All Aboard for a historic comeback! The team that helped lay the tracks for the Altoona Curve will return each Thursday (excluding July 3rd) this season, as the Curve will rebrand as the Altoona Rail Kings, presented by Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Blair County System of Care. The Rail Kings were a former independent baseball team that played its games at Veterans Memorial Field in Altoona from 1996-1997. With reimagined hats and jerseys, we're celebrating the legacy that helped shape baseball in Altoona. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys after the final Rail Kings game on September 4 via MiLB Auctions.

The Curve will feature another relic of Altoona baseball history with Blair County Crickets Weekend, presented by Keller Engineers, from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20 when the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, come to town. This classic-style jersey and hat combination pays tribute to Altoona's Cricket Field, which was established in the late 19th century and closed in the 1960's. The field hosted baseball legends such as Babe Ruth and Satchel Paige. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via MiLB Auctions.

Ohana means family, and on Friday, August 22 when the Reading Fightin' Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Philles, come to town, we celebrate the heartwarming meaning of Ohana with a Lilo & Stitch themed jersey, presented by Family Services Inc. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via MiLB Auctions.

Rounding out our specialty uniforms comes a salute to the brave men and women who serve our country with an exclusive Military-Themed Jersey, presented by the Altoona Railroaders Museum, on Saturday, May 17 when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via MiLB Auctions.

BOBBLEHEADS AND PREMIUM GIVEWAWAYS

The 2025 season features three bobble giveaways as well as plenty of exciting items for fans to take home!

The first bobblehead comes during our Opening Weekend on Saturday, April 5 against the Chesapeake Baysox when we feature another pitching ace with a Jared Jones Bobblehair giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Unifirst. The Pirates' star was a fan favorite in Altoona in 2023 and we salute him with a bobblehead that features its own bobbling hair.

We are making waves with a Shark Tuna Bobble Giveaway, featuring everyone's favorite fishy mascot Al Tuna, presented by Peoples, on Friday, June 20 when the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of a famous shark flick with Large Shark Night, a night to recognize the most feared predator in the deep blue sea.

The final bobblehead comes when one of the most villainous nights of the year returns with Supervillain Night on Friday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The first 1,000 fans can celebrate with a Harley Quinn Bobblehead, presented by Nuts for You.

There will be two different specialty shirt giveaways this season. The first comes on Hawaiian Night, featuring the first ever Curve Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, presented by Morefield Communications, on Wednesday, July 2. A fan-favorite theme night returns with a twist with A Christmas Carol in July on Thursday, July 24, featuring a Christmas Sweater T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Sheetz and Sheetz For the Kidz.

In addition to the specialty shirt giveaways, there will be three T-Shirt giveaways this season, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a unique Curve themed T-Shirt. The first giveaway falls on Armed Forces Weekend with a Military Long-Sleeve T-Shirt on Friday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators, presented by M&T Bank, PSCOA, Martin Oil, Altoona Mirror, Sweat for Vets, CareSmart Solutions Inc., and Warriors, Weapons & Wheels. The second giveaway is on Video Game Night on Wednesday, August 20 when the Reading Fightin Phils come to town for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch and fans can take home a video game styled t-shirt.

The third giveaway comes on the final game of the season on Sunday, September 7 at 1:00 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. That's All Folks will certainly be a "looney" day at the ballpark with a Diesel Dawg T-shirt, presented by the Central PA Autism Community, Anderson Family Funeral Home & Rose Hill Funeral Home, Double Tap Indoor Gun Range & Training Center, Gorilla House.

Fans can hop into Easter Fun on Sunday, April 20 when the Curve host the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. We celebrate Easter with a Curve Easter Bunny Keychain giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, thanks to Blair Candy. There will also be a candy giveaway, a post-game egg hunt, and an appearance from the Easter Bunny! Fans can also purchase special tickets to an Easter Picnic Buffet, with more information found here.

Other fun giveaways scheduled for this season include a 2025 Magnet Schedule to the first 2,500 fans on Sunday, April 6, presented by Bolger Brothers, a Clear Bag Giveaway on April 15, 17, and 18 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Harbor House Preschool and Kindergarten and East Broad Top Railroad, a Rally Towel on Saturday, April 19 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by New Pig, Aviator Sunglasses on Thursday, June 19 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Power House Subs, and a Mousepad giveaway on Thursday, August 21, presented by Xfinity.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

There are once again exciting appearances coming throughout the season at Peoples Natural Gas Field this summer!

On Thursday, August 7 when the Curve host the Hartford Yard Goats, retired professional hockey player and former Pittsburgh Penguin Darius Kasparaitis will be in attendance to meet with fans and sign autographs, presented by UPMC Health Plan. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase VIP meet and greet packages.

Following Kasparaitis, the Curve will host everyone's favorite Aussie pups Bluey & Bingo on Sunday, August 10, presented by Peoples. Fans must purchase a VIP package to participate in the meet & greet session.

Join us for Buccomania Night on Saturday, June 14 when the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, come to town. This night will celebrate our affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates and bring out the Bucco Brigade's in-game entertainment as well as LOCO's great friends the Pirates Parrot and Pierogies.

LOCO will invite all his best friends to the ballpark on Sunday, July 27 when we host LOCO's 10th Birthday Party! Fans also won't want to miss our good friend Daniel Tiger, who will be at PNG Field on Sunday, May 4 when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks. Enjoy photo ops and free books while supplies last.

SPECIAL THEMED NIGHTS

The 2025 season will bring unique, entertaining themes on every night! To learn about all 69 themes for our home games this season, click here.

Kids and parents throughout the area will be thrilled for the return of Education Days throughout the 2025 season. On Wednesday, April 16 at 12:05 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots, Thursday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m. against the Akron RubberDucks, and Wednesday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, the Curve will educate the game's youngest fans through baseball, presented by Competitive Sports Academy & ARC Federal Credit Union.

Wednesday, July 23 features the return of the popular Super Splash Day, presented by the Altoona Water Authority, where fans can stay cool on a sunshine-filled July game day against the Chesapeake Baysox at 12:05 p.m. There will be a special Youth T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 children 12 and under on Super Splash Day, provided by the Altoona Water Authority. All shirts will be size Youth Large.

Faith Nights return to the ballpark in 2024 with two unique, faith-filled games at the ballpark. The first Faith game of the season comes on Sunday, June 22 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 1:00 p.m. Former Steelers safety and Super Bowl Champion Mike Logan will be in attendance to meet with fans and discuss his faith. The second faith night will be on Sunday, August 24 against the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:00 p.m.

Scout Nights will return to the ballpark this summer, providing scout packs the opportunity to say the Pledge of Allegiance on the field, watch a Curve game, view a movie on the videoboard and have a sleepover in the outfield. These Saturday dates include June 14 against the Erie SeaWolves, July 19 against the Akron RubberDucks, and August 9 against the Hartford Yard Goats.

The Curve will recognize the 2025 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year on Saturday May 3 at 4:00 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks. Tuesday, June 10 will be Diabetes Awareness Night, presented by United Rentals. Thursday, May 29 will be Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Blair County System of Care.

FIREWORKS SHOWS

The 2025 season will feature 19 action-packed fireworks shows. Throughout the season, different themes will accompany our fireworks presentations. The dates and themes of our 2025 fireworks shows are listed below. Those listed in bold are special 6:30 p.m. first pitch games.

Friday, April 4 - The DJ Swiftie Fireworks

Friday, May 2 - "Boomer Boomers" Fireworks

Sunday, May 18 - Military Anthems Themed Fireworks

Friday, May 30 - Mardi Gras Themed Fireworks

Thursday, June 12 - 90's Alternative Themed Fireworks

Sunday, June 15 - Yellow Brick Road Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, June 17 - Rocket Man Themed Fireworks

Saturday, June 21 - Weird Themed Fireworks

Thursday, July 3 - American Themed Fireworks (7:00 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 18 - Popular Marches Themed Fireworks

Sunday, July 20 - The King Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, July 22 - 80's Themed Fireworks

Saturday, July 26 - Star Wars Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, August 5 - Country Western Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 9 - Renaissance/Fantasy Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, August 19 - Mexican Songs Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 23 - Wrestling Themed Fireworks

Sunday, August 24 - Firework Songs Fireworks

Saturday, September 6 - Broadway Themed Fireworks

DAILY VALUE PROMOTIONS

The Curve are pleased to continue several daily value promotions available throughout the season.

Tuesday night games are 2-for-Tuesday where fans can purchase two for the price of one tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Breezeline.

Wednesdays at the ballpark are jam-packed with great value. On Why Not Wednesday's fans can enjoy $6 glasses of wine and enjoy the return of complimentary tickets available at Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona. Wednesdays also offer complimentary play in the WIC Kids Zone. Wednesdays at PNG Field are presented by the Altoona Mirror, WIC, and Five Star Mitsubishi. *Excludes April 16 & May 11 Education Day Games and July 23 Super Splash Day*

Thursdays are Thirstday at PNG Field with $2 off 24 oz. select domestic drafts, $2 22oz. sodas and $2 Juniata-brand Kunzler hot dogs, presented by Q94. * Excludes May 1 Education Day Game and July 3*

Fridays are FRY Day at the Ballpark, presented by the PA Lottery. Kickoff your weekend at the ballpark with live music and fun while you can indulge in $1 off specialty French Fries.

Every Saturday and Sunday, kids can run the bases postgame.

Each Sunday throughout the season is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids Club game with complimentary memberships available and an opportunity to join in special experiences around the ballpark throughout the summer. For more information on the Richey's Dairy Kids Club and the Little Locos Kids' Club, click here.

Single game tickets will go on sale at CurveFest on Saturday, March 1 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will have their first opportunity to purchase individual tickets at the Curve Box Office and the first 200 fans that do will receive a free set of Altoona Curve gloves, presented by Ravine.

Fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive an additional complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other April or May 2025 home game. Also, any fan that purchases a ticket for the Curve's July 3rd matchup with the Harrisburg Senators will get another complementary ticket for July 1st or July 2nd. For more information on CurveFest, click here.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.

