RubberDucks to Host Auditions for Public Address Announcers

February 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are launching a search for a new Public Address Announcer for the 2025 season. All interested announcers must send a digital submission via video of sample announcements no later than Monday, March 3rd.

Virtual submissions are the ONLY way to audition to be the 2025 Public Address announcer at Canal Park, no other arrangements can be made.

Announcers can submit their auditions by sending their video, along with their name(s), address, and phone number to the link here.

"We are excited to open up auditions for a new PA announcer at Canal Park," said RubberDucks Vice President of Entertainment Christina Gunter. "We are looking forward to finding a new voice for the ballpark to help bring the affordable family fun to life each night this season."

All virtual auditions must meet the following criteria:

All participants are encouraged to use the highest possible audio and video recording available, within reason. Cell phone videos are perfectly acceptable. Please make sure the camera is steady, oriented horizontally, and that the performer(s) are shown clearly in the center of the shot if possible.

Auditions should be recorded in a well-lit area.

It is not required to have a clear or scenic background; however, an area free from distractions is best.

All auditions must include the following sample announcements:

Now batting for the RubberDucks, Kody Huff

Now pitching for the Akron RubberDucks, Aaron Davenport

Looking for some new RubberDucks gear? Visit the team store located behind section 5 to stock up on all the amazing hats, T-shirts, jerseys and more today!

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

