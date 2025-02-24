Yard Goats & Jordan's Furniture Announce Partnership

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and Jordan's Furniture announced a multi-year sponsorship beginning this season. The partnership will include naming rights to the Right Field Porch seating area in the outfield at Dunkin' Park, unique branding throughout the stadium, and makes Jordan's "The Official Furniture and Mattress Partner of the Hartford Yard Goats".

"Jordan's is a strong community partner in all of their markets, and their foray into the Hartford area has been no different," said Mike Abramson, Yard Goats General Manager. "We're thrilled to partner with a company that puts community first and continues to be a leader in their industry."

"We are excited to partner with the Hartford Yard Goats and further connect with the greater Hartford community," said Linda SanGiacomo, SVP of Marketing at Jordan's Furniture. "This partnership represents our commitment to creating meaningful experiences for families, supporting local initiatives, and becoming an integral part of the region. We look forward to engaging with fans at Dunkin' Park and bringing the excitement and fun that both Jordan's and the Yard Goats are known for."

The Yard Goats open the season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

