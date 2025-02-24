Tickets for Revamped "Meet the Ponies" Evening Now on Sale

February 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tickets are now on sale for Meet the Ponies, the annual kick-off event signifying the return of baseball in the Southern Tier. This year's event, taking place on Wednesday, April 2 at the Holiday Inn Downtown Binghamton, is new and improved!

This year's Meet the Ponies will transition from a formal sit-down event to a fun and exciting mixer, which will allow fans to meet some of their favorite returning players, new top prospects, and this year's coaching staff. The event starts at 5 p.m. with the entire Opening Day roster of the 2025 Binghamton Rumble Ponies available for autographs and photographs. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to bid on an array of amazing auction items, with proceeds to benefit the Rumble Ponies Foundation. As always, Manager Reid Brignac will speak about the team and their goals for the year. Throughout the night, fans will get to engage with Ponies front office members on new and exciting happenings taking place around the ballpark during the season.

Tickets are available for purchase from now until Friday, March 28, 2025 through our website at www.bingrp.com, by calling 607.722.3866, or by visiting the Mirabito Stadium Administrative Offices, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $44.00 per person and include the Meet and Greet, a complimentary swag bag including a souvenir baseball and pen, 2 Grandstand Tickets for Opening Day, and light fare.

The Rumble Ponies kick off the 2025 season at home on Friday, April 4 on the road against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The home opener is on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:07 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. Individual game tickets, flex voucher booklets, and season tickets are on-sale at the Mirabito Stadium Administrative Offices, by phone at 607.722.FUNN (3866), or by visiting our website.

Eastern League Stories from February 24, 2025

