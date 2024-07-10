Als Looking for Sixth Straight Win

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (5-0) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-2) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, July 11. Jason Maas' men have won all five of their games this season and are on a 13-game winning streak if you include the 2023 season and playoffs (a team record).

In 2002, the Alouettes started their campaign with an 8-0 record, and in 2006, they were 7-0.

The Alouettes defeated the Argonauts two weeks ago, 30-20, in Toronto.

Notes from the Last Game...

-Receiver Tyson Philpot gained 134 yards on 12 catches. His teammate Walter Fletcher amassed 104 yards through the air and 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

-Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo gained 374 yards after completing 35 of his 42 pass attempts. He added two touchdown passes.

-Linebacker Tyrice Beverette knocked down a pass in addition to making nine defensive tackles.

-Kicker José Maltos was a perfect three-for-three on his field goal attempts.

-Dionte Ruffin intercepted a pass for the second consecutive game.

Against the Argonauts...

Linebacker K.D. Davis will play his first career game in the CFL. The same goes for Canadian defensive end Micah Roane, a fourth-round pick in 2024. Newly signed defensive end Anthony Federico will suit up for his first game as an Alouette.

After this game, Alouettes will have a bye-week. Their next game will be on Thursday, July 25 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Montreal.

