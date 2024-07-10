Stampeders Make Their Way to Manitoba

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders will attempt to complete a season-series sweep as they travel on Friday to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers. Kickoff at Princess Auto Stadium is 6:30 p.m. MDT.

This is the second and final meeting of the regular season between Calgary and Winnipeg as the Stamps claimed a 22-19 overtime victory at McMahon Stadium in Week 4.

Calgary (2-2) is trying to get its record back over the break-even mark after suffering a 30-26 road loss to the undefeated Montreal Alouettes last week. Meanwhile, the Blue Bombers (1-4) snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 25-16.

Calgary is 1-1 against the West Division this season and 0-2 on the road while the Blue Bombers are 0-2 against the West and 1-2 at home.

By appearing in Friday's contest, Calgary long snapper and Medicine Hat native Aaron Crawford will reach the 150-game milestone for his career.

The Stamps will be back at McMahon on Sunday, July 21 when they play host to the BC Lions. Wally Buono, the winningest coach in franchise history, will be added to the Stampeders' Wall of Fame during a halftime ceremony.

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Princess Auto Stadium

Friday, July 12

6:30 p.m. MDT

TV: TSN, RDS

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

