Bellamy Joins Practice Roster

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American running back LeVante Bellamy

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 189 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-11-28

HOMETOWN: Indianapolis, IN | SCHOOL: Western Michigan

Bellamy spent the 2023 season with the Calgary Stampeders, appearing in seven games, where he racked up 70 rushing yards on 23 carries, along with 22 receiving yards on five catches, and returning four kickoffs for 95 yards. The Indianapolis native has also spent time with the Denver Broncos, and earned tryouts with the Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Bellamy's college career with the Western Michigan Broncos saw him suit up in 48 games, rushing 617 times for 3,720 yards, and 35 touchdowns. He recorded 57 catches for 370 yards and a touchdown through the air, as well, also totalling 358 yards on 19 kick returns.

RELEASED:

American defensive back Tarvarus McFadden

