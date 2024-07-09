Alouettes Sign Two
July 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:
Anthony Federico (Nat), (DL), Queen's
Michael Domagala (Nat.), (K), Carleton
Federico (6'4'', 240 lbs.) played 23 regular season games with Hamilton in 2022 and 2023. The 26-year-old, originally from Niagara Falls, Ontario, totaled ten tackles on special teams.
Domagala (5'9'', 220 lbs.) has been playing in the Canadian Football League for three years. The 28-year-old kicker began his career with the Tiger-Cats before moving to the REDBLACKS. In his career, he has made 27 of his 35 field goal attempts, including a successful 52-yarder. On 90 punts, he has covered 3,283 yards. On 60 kickoffs, the St-Catharines, Ont. native achieved 3,994 yards in 28 games.
