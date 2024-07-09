Top Spot in West Division up for Grabs as Lions Entertain Roughriders in Saturday's Watermelon Smash

July 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - It's a week six showdown decorated with sweet storylines as the 4-1 BC Lions are back home to battle the 4-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 4:00 pm.

Join us for the Watermelon Smash where we entertain fans from both teams in a full day of fun and games, including yet another watermelon- eating contest featuring Lions' president Duane Vienneau and his Saskatchewan counterpart Craig Reynolds. The Backyard Bash presented by PlayNow Sports gets rolling at 11:00 am outside at Terry Fox Plaza.

Fans will be treated to live music from Josephine and the Guys and also get the opportunity to meet alumni legends from both the Lions and Roughriders. Five Star Fades will be on hand providing fans the opportunity to show their ultimate team pride and fandom by getting complimentary mullet haircuts to match the Lions' David Mackie and Roughriders' AJ Ouellette.

Molson Coors beverages are available for only $5 for those 19 and over with the expanded drink menu including our very special watermelon margaritas, the perfect addition for a sunny summer day.

With Saturday being the only regular season visit from Saskatchewan this season, the stakes are certainly high as these two rivals continue their collision course for West Division supremacy.

For the second time in 2024 the upper bowl at BC Place is open!

