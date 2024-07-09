CFL Honour Roll: Week 5 - Adams Jr. Earns Player of the Week
July 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Vernon Adams Jr., Casey Sayles and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 5 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 5: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | BC 44 - HAM 28
PFF Player Grade: 93.6
26-of-36 passing (72.2 per cent) for 383 yards (10.6 average)
Two 30+ yard passes, including a 69-yard effort to Alexander Hollins for a touchdown
Four touchdown passes to zero interceptions
15 rushing yards on three attempts
143.6 efficiency rating
Third Honour Roll All-Week selection (Weeks 2 and 4)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 5: DEFENCE
DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | BC 44 - HAM 28
PFF Player Grade: 86.7
55 total defensive snaps
Two defensive tackles and one sack - his third of the season
90.3 Grade on 38 pass rush snaps
Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 3)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 5: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | MTL 30 - CGY 26
PFF unit grade: 73.1
Top-3 performers
Nick Callender | 75.5
Justin Lawrence| 70.3
Pier-Olivier Lestage | 67.1
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 5
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC | 93.6
RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.6
REC | Justin McInnis | BC | 87.9
OL | Nick Callender | Montréal | 75.5
DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton | 86.7
LB | Kyrie Wilson | Winnipeg | 80.2
DB | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 86.3
RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 88.3
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 82.6
ST | Kabion Ento | Montreal | 92.7
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
90.8 | W3 | OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto
90.5 | W3 | WR | Alexander Hollins | BC
90.4 | W3 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal
