Adams Jr. & McInnis Earn Honour Roll Accolades for Dominance in Hamilton

July 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League announced today its week five Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with Vernon Adams Jr. collecting player of the week with Justin McInnis emerging as the top wide receiver following an impressive showing in the Lions' 44-28 victory at Hamilton.

Adams Jr. (93.6 PFF Grade)- It was another masterpiece from the CFL's passing leader as Adams Jr. went 26/36 for 383 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes as the offence racked up 482 net yards in the win. Adams Jr. put together a passer efficiency rating of 143.6 remains on pace to crack the 6,000-yard mark. This marks his third Honour Roll All-Week selection in addition to weeks two and four.

McInnis (87.9 PFF Grade)- his game-leading and career-best 144 yards came on ten receptions as he was a major catalyst for the Lions' offensive machine in Steel Town. McInnis had 131 yards and two touchdown receptions before the gun sounded at halftime as the Lions took a 34-11 lead into the break. His 482 yards this season is third in the CFL behind teammate Alexander Hollins and Montreal's Tyson Philpot.

The 4-1 Lions return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a first-place battle with the 4-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 13 in our Watermelon Smash game.

Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field is 4:00 pm with tickets starting at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and under.

