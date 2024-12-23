Alouettes Extend Justin Lawrence Through 2026

December 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian centre Justin Lawrence to a one-year contract extension on Monday. He is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Lawrence (6'2'', 310 lbs.) started every game at centre for the Alouettes in 2024, including the Eastern Final. In just six CFL seasons, he has already won three Grey Cups.

The 2025 season will be his third with the Alouettes, as he joined the team as a free agent in February of 2023. Lawrence started all 18 regular season games in 2023 and all three playoff contests, including the Grey Cup.

The 28-year-old Edmonton, AB native was also named an East Division All Star in 2022 with the Argonauts. He was drafted in the fifth round (39th overall) by the Calgary Stampeders in 2018. The former University of Alberta Golden Bear helped Calgary hoist the Grey Cup in his rookie season.

"Justin has played every game for our team as a starter since he joined us, "general manager Danny Maciocia said. "He is an extremely important player. The offensive line will continue to find openings so that our quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers can gain momentum, and Lawrence will play a big role in our offense."

The Alouettes also announced that they have reached agreements with two Americans in defensive lineman Jerron Cage and defensive back Darion McKenzie.

Cage was at the team's last training camp in Saint-Jérôme. He spent a few games on the practice squad this year.

Cage (6'4', 310 lbs.) played 30 games over five seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his final season, the 26-year-old amassed 12 tackles, three sacks, one knockdown and he recovered three fumbles, including one that he turned into a major. The Cincinnati, OH native spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

McKenzie (6'2'', 200 lbs.) played for Merrimack University at the collegiate level and was selected for the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist in 2021. That same year, the 25-year-old was named to the NEC All-Conference Second Team. In 43 games, he recorded 84 tackles, seven interceptions, 31 pass deflections while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

