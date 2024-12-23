Stampeders Acquire Draft Pick from Roughriders

December 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have acquired a conditional pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League draft from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for the negotiation rights to quarterback Jake Maier.

Maier, who played 65 regular-season games over four seasons with the Stampeders, is eligible to become a free agent in February.

