Stampeders Acquire Draft Pick from Roughriders
December 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have acquired a conditional pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League draft from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for the negotiation rights to quarterback Jake Maier.
Maier, who played 65 regular-season games over four seasons with the Stampeders, is eligible to become a free agent in February.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from December 23, 2024
- Roughriders Acquire Jake Maier in Trade with Calgary - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Acquire Draft Pick from Roughriders - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Extend Justin Lawrence Through 2026 - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.