BC Lions Release WR Terry Williams
December 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have made the following transaction:
Release from roster:
American WR Terry Williams.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from December 23, 2024
- BC Lions Release WR Terry Williams - B.C. Lions
- Elks Announce Nine Additions - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Ink Veteran O-Lineman Williams - Calgary Stampeders
- Roughriders Acquire Jake Maier in Trade with Calgary - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Acquire Draft Pick from Roughriders - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Extend Justin Lawrence Through 2026 - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- BC Lions Release WR Terry Williams
- Lions Sign Four to Roster, Including Former Seahawks Linebacker Devin Richardson
- Lions Re-Sign DB Jordan Perryman Through 2026, Add WR Brayden Lenius
- All 'Betts' Are On: Lions Lock up Top Pass Rusher Through 2026
- Lions Sign Former Syracuse Standout QB Garrett Shrader