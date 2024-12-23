BC Lions Release WR Terry Williams

December 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have made the following transaction:

Release from roster:

American WR Terry Williams.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.