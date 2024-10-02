Alouettes Acquire Third-Round Pick from the Lions

October 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have acquired a 2025 third-round pick from the B.C. Lions in exchange for Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi.

Antwi had been with the Alouettes since the 2021 season. Over four campaigns with the team, he played 61 games and recorded 1,025 rushing yards on 191 carries. The 26-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent next February.

"I thank Jeshrun for his contributions to our team," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "He always had a great attitude. I wish him nothing but the best going forward."

