Stampeders Venture into Lions' Den

October 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
The Calgary Stampeders travel to Vancouver on Friday for the rubber match of their 2024 regular-season series with the BC Lions. Kickoff at BC Place is 8 p.m. MDT.

The clubs met on two occasions earlier in the season with each side picking up one victory - the Lions prevailed 26-17 in Week 2 at BC Place while the Stamps claimed a 25-24 decision at McMahon Stadium in Week 7.

Calgary quarterback Jake Maier eclipsed the 300-yard mark in passing in both meetings with the Lions and has a total of five touchdown tosses against BC in 2024.

Calgary (4-9-1) returns to the field after a Week 17 bye and the Stamps' most recent contest was a 37-29 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sept. 20. The Lions (7-8) are coming off a 32-29 overtime setback at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calgary is 0-6 on the road so far this season and 3-4 against the West Division. The Lions are 3-3 at BC Place, 4-3 at home including a win over Ottawa at Touchdown Pacific in Victoria and 4-4 against divisional opponents.

Calgary slotback Reggie Begelton heads into this week's game 79 receiving yards shy of a second consecutive 1,000-yard season and the third of his career. Begelton established a career high of 1,444 receiving yards in 2019 and had 1,119 yards a year ago.

In addition, Begelton needs 60 yards to crack Calgary's all-time top 10 in receiving yards.

