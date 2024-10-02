Tiger-Cats Sign DL Benoit Marion

October 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed national defensive lineman Benoit Marion.

Marion, 28, has split time this season with the Ticats and Toronto Argonauts, playing nine total games and registering six special teams tackles. The 6'5, 250-pound native of Montreal, Quebec, has suited up in 35 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2024) and Argonauts (2021-24) registering 24 total tackles, including seven defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles. Marion also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2020-21), after originally being selected by the club in the third round, 25th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft.

