Almonte's Double the Big Blow as Boulders Tie Series

September 5, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Marcos Almonte lined a bases-clearing double to propel the Rockland Boulders to an 11-3 victory over the Sussex County Miners at Palisades Credit Union Park. The win knotted the best-of-5 series at one game apiece, with the remainder shifting to Sussex County starting Friday Night.

Collin Ferguson's two run home put the Boulders on top in the home second inning, and Almonte's three-run double was part of a four-run fourth to build a 6-0 cushion. Rockland rocked out five hits while tacking on four more in the fifth and that was more than enough for starter Jake Zokan, who worked six strong innings to earn the win.

Richie Fecteau went 4-for-5 and scored four times while Almonte drove in four to pace the Rockland onslaught, with Angelo Mora chipping in three hits.

Sussex County, the defending Can-Am champs, will now try to hold serve on home turf, with Friday's game starting at 7:00 pm followed by a 6:00 pm start Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.