Butler Leads the Way in Jackals Game One Win over Aigles

Starting pitcher Brendan Butler (pictured) and two relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as New Jersey defeated Trois-Rivieres, 3-0, in game one of the best-of-five semifinals.

Butler, the August Pitcher of the Month, went seven strong innings giving up only two walks and three hits while fanning eight batters. The bullpen duo of Reece Karalus and Dylan Brammer finished off the final two frames and combined gave up a hit and struck out five. Butler notched the victory while Brammer nailed down the save.

Offensively for the Jackals, DH Richard Stock led the way going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. New Jersey LF Alfredo Marte plated a run in a 1-for-4 night while 2B Nelson Ward had a base hit in three at-bats along with a run batted in. The Jackals tallied a run in the second and the other two in the fourth off the Stock blast.

Game two of the series is Thursday night at Yogi Berra Stadium where the Aigles will send Domenic Mazza to the mound while New Jersey counters with Eduard Reyes. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

