Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 11, Sussex County 3 - Box Score (Game 2- Series tied, 1-1)

Rockland evened the best-of-five semifinal match-up with Sussex County at a game apiece as they defeated the Miners by the score of 11-3. The Boulders jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings of play and would never look back en route to the big victory.

There were 15 hits collected by Rockland with five batters having multi-hit games. Boulders 2B Marcos Almonte led the way going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Rockland 3B Richie Fecteau had a four-hit night, including a home run, along with four runs scored and an RBI while C Adam Ehrlich scored a pair of runs and drove in one in a 1-for-4 outing.

Boulders starting pitcher Jake Zokan allowed three earned runs over six innings of work and claimed the win. Zokan allowed a walk and seven hits while fanning five batters.

For the Miners in the loss, 1B Audy Ciriaco hit second home run of the postseason in a 2-for-4 night.

Game three of the series will be held Friday night at Skylands Stadium (Sussex County). Game time is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Trois-Rivieres 5, New Jersey 0 - Box Score (Game 2 - Series tied, 1-1)

Starting pitcher Domenic Mazza and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout as Trois-Rivieres downed New Jersey, 5-0. The win by the Aigles evened the best-of-five semifinal series at a game apiece.

Mazza was terrific tonight as he went seven strong innings allowing a walk and six hits while striking out seven in a 99-pitch performance. The bullpen duo of Cortland Cox and Garrett Mundell completed the final two frames and combined gave up a walk and struck out three batters. Mazza earned his first postseason victory.

Trois-Rivieres collected 10 hits in the game and was led by LF Alberth Martinez who went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Aigles SS Tucker Nathans tallied a pair of runs in a 2-for-5 night while 2B David Glaude added a two-run home run in the fifth inning and went 1-for-4.

The rest of the series will now be held at Stade Stereo+ in Trois-Rivieres. Game three is slated for Friday night beginning at 7:00 PM. The Aigles will send Chris Murphy to the mound while the Jackals go with Justin Brantley.

