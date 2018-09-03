All's Well That Ends Well: Hot Rods Close Regular Season With 4-0 Win

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned their 11th shutout of the season defeating the Dayton Dragons 4-0 this afternoon. Bowling Green earned it's 90th win of the season and closed the regular season with a 74-41 record against their Eastern Division opponents.

The Hot Rods got things started quickly with a three-run first inning. They used four hits, highlighted by a two-run double from C Alexander Alvarez, to take a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.

LF Moises Gomez added to the Hot Rods lead with his 19th home run of the season. He sent the very first pitch of the bottom of the third inning over the wall in left field, making it 4-0 Bowling Green.

RHP Alex Valverde earned the win, improving to 8-7 on the season. He threw six innings, allowing just five hits and a walk, striking out a career high eight batters.

The playoffs start for Bowling Green on Wednesday at Cooley Law School Stadium. Game one is set for a 7:05pm first pitch.

