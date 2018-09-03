Calvin Faucher activated from 7-day DL

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Calvin Faucher has been activated from the 7-day DL and INF Victor Tademo has been assigned to triple-A Rochester. Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Faucher went on the DL back on August 17th. He has made 28 relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting a 4-4 record, 3.42 ERA and three saves. In 52.2 IP, he allowed 48 hits and 25 runs (20 earned) with 33 walks and 53 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 10th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of UC Irvine.

Tademo played three games for the Kernels, batting .500 (5-10) with a HR and 2 RBI. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on September 25, 2015 and this is his third season in the Twins organization.

Faucher is activate and available for today's 2:00 PM game at Beloit. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the DL.

The Kernels wrap up the 2018 MWL regular season this afternoon at Beloit at 2:00 PM. They begin the 2018 MWL Playoffs on Wednesday, August 5th vs. an opponent TBD and will host game 2 of the Western Division Semifinals on Thursday, August 6th at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM.

