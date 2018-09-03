Cougars Await Beloit Final for Playoff Fate

GENEVA, Ill.- The mid-west rain prevented a smooth nine-inning contest, but the Kane County Cougars were determined to complete their regular season finale for a potential playoff clinching scenario. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (37-33, 68-71) instead had other plans as they spoiled the party with a 4-1 win over the Cougars from Northwestern Medicine Field Monday night. The Cougars won't know whether they are playoff bound or not until the Cedar Rapids-Beloit game concludes Monday evening. After a 16-6 record to finish off the regular season, the Kane County Cougars finish 2018 with a 72-66 record.

The Cougars entered Monday with a one-game lead over Beloit for the second half Wild Card spot, but with Beloit owning the tie breaker.

Wisconsin threatened early against Cougar left-handed starter Lane Ratliff (7-2) who found trouble early on but escaped a handful of jams. Ratliff used inning-ending double plays in the first two innings to deny Wisconsin of a run. In the third inning, the Timber Rattlers finally figured out Ratliff on Jay Feliciano's RBI single to plate Nic Pierre.

The 1-0 lead held for a while as the Cougars' offense struggled against Wisconsin starter Dylan File (8-10). File worked five innings of scoreless baseball, only allowing two hits with no runs, three walks and three strikeouts. File's day ended abruptly as a 3:19 rain delay prevented him from coming out in the sixth.

The Timber Rattlers ran Ratliff out of the game in the top of the sixth, forcing the Cougars to bring in reliever Rafael Pujols. The right-hander only threw seven pitches, but allowed two inherited runners to score on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. Pujols didn't come back into the game after the rain delay either.

After over three hours of watching rain, standing around and drying the field, the game resumed in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jancarlos Cintron creatively scored the Cougars first run on a Yan Sanchez RBI groundout. The Cougar infielder took off on contact and slid around the Wisconsin catcher Brent Diaz to make it 3-1 Wisconsin. But J.T. Hintzen limited the Cougars to that run only and finished off the game for his first save of the year.

If Beloit defeats Cedar Rapids tonight, the Cougars are eliminated from the playoffs. If Cedar Rapids beats the Snappers, the Cougars would host the Kernels Wednesday night for the first round of the playoffs. First pitch would be at 6:30 p.m. For potential playoff tickets, call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

