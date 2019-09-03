All-Stars Lambson and Capellan Extend Their Seasons

September 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced two trades on Tuesday, sending left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson to the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in exchange for a player to be named later and right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan to the Atlantic League's York Revolution for a player to be named later.

The trades do not preclude either player from returning to the Goldeyes in the future.

Lambson was voted the American Association's 2019 Pitcher of the Year after going 13-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The all-star left-hander finished first in the American Association in wins, fifth in ERA, second in strikeouts (133), first in innings pitched (150.2), and first in complete games (four). The 150.2 innings also set a Goldeyes' single-season record.

Capellan, also an all-star this season, posted a 3.16 ERA and was second in the league with 27 saves. The Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic native struck out 53 and walked only 13 in 42.2 innings pitched. Capellan set three major records over the course of the season, including Goldeyes' single-season saves, Goldeyes' career saves (56), and American Association career appearances (242). During Capellan's record 242 appearances in the league, his club has posted a .707 winning percentage.

Lambson joins Goldeyes' left-hander Kevin McGovern who was traded to Southern Maryland last week. The Blue Crabs are 6.5 games out of first place in the Atlantic League Freedom Division's second half. The Revolution holds a 3.0-game lead in the Freedom Division's second half. The club is based out of York, Pennsylvania, which is just over 100 miles south of Hazelton where Capellan resides in the off-season. The Atlantic League plays a split-season, 140-game schedule that runs through late-September.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season next May. For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.